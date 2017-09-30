One in custody after man was shot, killed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

One in custody after man was shot, killed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Sandy Park Drive.

Police said the man was dead on arrival.

A male suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly