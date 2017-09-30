Police respond to man-down call in South Memphis with one dead, one critical

Memphis police responded to a man-down call in South Memphis just before 11 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived at the intersection of South 3rd Street and East Belz Boulevard, two people were injured in the street.

The male was dead on arrival, and the female was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victims were pushed out of a black SUV into the road, and the cause of death is unknown at this team.

Anyone with information in the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

