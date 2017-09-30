Local organization hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Dozens of Memphians said “thank you” to local law enforcement officials with a day of appreciation Saturday.

The nonprofit group Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) hosted the event for the second year in a row. It’s all a part of the group’s “stop the killings” initiative.

"A lot of times our law enforcement get a bad rep, but 99.9 percent of our law enforcement I believe are good people,” said F.F.U.N. founder Stevie Moore.

Officers from the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a hot meal. They also interacted with the community and played football with the kids.

"We get a chance to show them that we're human too, we have children, we have families and we love our children, we love the community,” said SCSO Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner.

Moore says he wants to continue the tradition to ultimately bridge the gap between the community and police.

