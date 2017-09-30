Ole Miss students vote for Landshark as new mascot

Ole Miss could soon say goodbye to the Black Bear and hello to the Landshark.

Students endorsed the Landshark as the school's new sidelines mascot in a school-wide vote on Friday.

The school's SGA president said 81 percent of more than 4,100 students voted to replace the current black bear with the Landshark.

University officials say the vote is non-binding, but administrators say they're willing to listen.

The team's classic Colonel Reb mascot was retired in 2003 due to racial concerns and was replaced in 2010 with the Black Bear.

The Landshark gesture has been used ever since Ole Miss's historic upset over the Tim Tebow-led Florida Gators in 2008.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.