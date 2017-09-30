Summit guides young professionals on path to success

Young aspiring professionals came together to receive welcome guidance in building their futures.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell's Young Professionals Council (MYPC) hosted the "We Don't Bluff, We Lead!" summit at Memphis Bioworks Foundation.

The annual summit was free, where young professionals heard from speakers who have been successful in the community.

“To really give them just a bare-knuckles view of the challenges that go into developing events and initiatives in the community, the pitfalls that they have and how they can prepare to avoid those going forward,” Mayor Luttrell said.

This is the third year for the event.

Mayor Luttrell said he hopes to continue to provide opportunities for young professionals so they will stay and grow in Memphis and Shelby County.

