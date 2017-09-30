Ride 2 Rosemary kicks off to benefit West Cancer Center

We're sending a High 5 to 31 people who embarked on the ride of their lives Saturday.

The Ride 2 Rosemary is a 525-mile bike ride from Memphis to Rosemary Beach, Florida in an effort to promote cancer awareness and raise money for the West Cancer Center.

The team has several sponsors and they're taking donations along their journey to Florida.

Organizers say the ride is also about giving people the will to live and keep fighting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.