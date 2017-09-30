MPD searching for suspect in several robberies

Memphis police are searching for a suspect accused of multiple business robberies in the Memphis area.

Surveillance video shows a robbery that happened at the McDonald's on South Perkins on Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Police say the suspect fired a shot into the ceiling.

He is also believed to be responsible for robbing the Dollar Tree on South Perkins the previous day, and the Family Dollar on Hickory Hill the week before that.

Anyone with information about this person should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

