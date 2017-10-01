1 dead, 3 injured in South Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 dead, 3 injured in South Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday night on Kerr Avenue near South Parkway, Memphis police confirmed. 

The shooting is believed to be the result of someone bringing a gun to a fight.

MPD confirmed there were four total victims. Three of the victims are in non-critical condition, and one male was dead on arrival.

No suspect information is available, and this is an ongoing investigation.

