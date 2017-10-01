14-year-old dead, 3 injured in South Memphis shooting

A teenager was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday night on Kerr Avenue near South Parkway, Memphis police confirmed.

The shooting is believed to be the result of someone bringing a gun to a fight.

MPD confirmed there were four total victims. Three of the victims are in non-critical condition, and a 14-year-old boy was dead on arrival.

No suspect information is available, and this is an ongoing investigation.

it's been a violent weekend in Memphis. Since Friday, flashing lights have been prevalent at multiple scenes throughout the Bluff City.

According to police, 13 people have been injured in violent incidents, including seven homicides.

Of those seven homicides, three included children: a 3-year-old baby, a 12-year-old boy, and the 14-year-old on Kerr Avenue.

Neighbor Joyce Finley said she heard multiple rounds of gunshots that started after a fight. She described the heartbreaking moments when the family of the teenager who died came to the scene.

“They pulled over there where he was and she was kneeled down over there holding him and I could hear her saying, ‘please no, no, this is not right, please, please, wake up, please wake up,’” Finley said. “This just needs to stop everybody needs to get close knitted like a family.”

So far, there have been two arrests in this violence.

