Multiple people injured in Kerr Ave. shooting

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday night on Kerr Avenue, Memphis police confirmed.

Our crew on the scene said they've heard the shooting started because of a fight.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for more details.

Multiple people shot in South Memphis on Kerr. We're gathering more information. Hearing it started with a fight #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/t3Nm7aj6yw — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) October 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.