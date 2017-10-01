Man shot at gas station in Hickory Hill

A man was shot at a gas station in Hickory Hill around midnight Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday night on Kerr Avenue, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
A man who was carjacked and shot after his vehicle was hit from behind at a stoplight in Collierville has been released from the hospital.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Ole Miss could soon say goodbye to the Black Bear and hello to the Landshark.More >>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Trump has repeatedly responded to questions about Puerto Rico by saying it is an island. He is scheduled to visit Tuesday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.More >>
