Man shot at gas station in Hickory Hill

A man was shot at a gas station in Hickory Hill around midnight Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Qmart on South Mendenhall Road near the intersection Winchester Road.

MPD confirmed that the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center, though his condition is unknown.

Witnesses said the man was shot in the face. 

