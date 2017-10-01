Caregiver arrested after 3-year-old girl dies

Memphis police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Tareynton Rogers has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

The 3-year-old girl was dead when police arrived at Le Bonheur around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The call originated from a Markley Street location in Frayser

Police said the cause of death is unknown at this time.

