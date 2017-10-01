Caregiver arrested after 3-year-old girl dies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Caregiver arrested after 3-year-old girl dies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Tareynton Rogers (Source: WMC Action News 5) Tareynton Rogers (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Tareynton Rogers has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

The 3-year-old girl was dead when police arrived at Le Bonheur around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The call originated from a Markley Street location in Frayser

Police said the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly