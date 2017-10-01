Caregiver arrested in 3-year-old girl's death charged with child abuse, neglect

Memphis police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Tareynton Rogers, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

Police say Rogers was caring for the little girl Saturday when police were called to Le Bonheur.

The 3-year-old girl was dead when police arrived at Le Bonheur around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The call originated from a Markley Street location in Frayser

Police said the girl had bruises on her chest and cheeks, a large knot on the center of her forehead, and anal bleeding.

Rogers later told police he punched and struck the girl several times in her chest and stomach area on Friday to punish her for “getting too many juices.”

After striking her several times, Rogers said she vomited, urinated, and defecated on herself, so he hit her again.

She then complained about having stomach pains, and he gave her water and crackers before putting her to bed. She also complained to Rogers that her head hurt and she felt hot. The girl wouldn’t eat when he offered her food and was unsteady on her feet.

Police said the injuries she suffered that night went untreated and led to her death.

Now, a teddy bear sitting outside of the Markley Street house is a reminder of the little one who used to play there.

"It's a tragedy what happened to that baby,” said neighbor Veronica Campbell. “I mean she ain't got no life to live no more."

Neighbors are in shock after learning the 3-year-old girl who once lived in that house is no longer with them.

"I never would have guessed something like that would happen," Campbell said.

Rogers' lifelong friend Anfernee Talley says he doesn't think his friend would hurt anyone.

"I don't even think he would do nothing like that...nah, not Tareynton,” Talley said. “He ain't even that type of person."

This isn't the first time Rogers has been arrested for a violent crime. He was arrested several times for charges including burglary and drug possession dating back to 2012.

Meanwhile, the neighbors back on Markley Street say they just hope the little girl gets the justice she deserves.

"Just life taken too... I mean, gone too soon," Campbell said.

