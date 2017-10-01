Man arrested after a pedestrian was struck, killed

A man was arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Mt. Pisgah neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Weaver and Walk roads.

Jonathan Bragg, 29, was arrested for driving while license is suspended, revoked, or canceled and violation of financial law with an accident.

