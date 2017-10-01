DeSoto County teen’s death labeled ‘suspicious’ by investigators

Officials are investigating after a DeSoto County teen passed away Saturday morning.

A Facebook post from the football team's booster club identified the teen as 17-year-old Lake Cormorant High School senior Jaquarious Harper.

The Desoto County Coroner did not release the circumstances surrounding his death, but called it "suspicious."

We will bring you more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.