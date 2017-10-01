MPD: 10 shot, 6 killed over violent weekend

The scene from the Kerr Avenue shooting Saturday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)

There was little peace around the city of Memphis this weekend.

Since Friday, flashing lights have been prevalent at multiple scenes after a violent weekend in the Bluff City.

Accord to Memphis police reports, 13 people were injured in violent incidents since Friday. Ten people were shot, and there were six homicides.

Of those six homicides, three included children: a 3-year-old baby, a 12-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy.

So far, three people have been arrested this weekend in connection to the violence.

Ruben Walton, the man accused of shooting and killing his nephew, turned himself in to police.

Tareynton Rogers, the caregiver of the 3-year-old girl, faces multiple charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, and child neglect.

Caterrious Williams was arrested Sunday in connection to 12-year-old Devin Johnson's shooting death early Saturday morning.

"So many parents are losing their children, and that wasn't God's plan," said Joyce Finley, who lives in the neighborhood where the 14-year-old was killed. "The parents are not supposed to outlive their children."

Multiple suspects are still wanted for the other violent incidents this weekend.

If you have any information that could help police solve these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

