MPD: 13 injured, 6 killed over violent weekend

Since Friday, flashing police lights have been prevalent at multiple scenes after a violent weekend in the Bluff City.

According to police, 13 people were injured in violent incidents, including six homicides.

Of those six homicides, three included children: a 3-year-old baby, a 12-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy on Kerr Avenue.

So far, two people have been arrested this weekend in connection to the violence - a man accused of shooting and killing his nephew, and the caregiver of the 3-year-old baby girl.

Tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m., Chris Luther breaks down all of the violence that has happened in our community in just a few days.

