Man arrested in 12-year-old’s shooting death

One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in the Hyde Park neighborhood this weekend.

Caterrious Williams, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, and first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse.

Police say 12-year-old Devin Johnson was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed around 3:45 a.m. on Dana Drive.

Johnson's mother Cecelia Barry says she never heard the gunshot, and she woke up to Johnson's sister screaming.

“All I heard was my son's name and I took off running out the room to his side,” Cecelia said. “And I found my son lying in blood."

The family, many of whom were sleeping during the shooting, doesn't know what happened, but they believe someone broke into their home and shot Devin and left without taking anything.

