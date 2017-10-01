Man arrested in 12-year-old’s shooting death

One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in the Hyde Park neighborhood this weekend.More >>
A Collierville man is thankful to be alive after he was the victim of a carjacking that turned violent over the weekend.
A man was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.
Memphis police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the death of a 3-year-old girl. Police say Tareynton Rogers was caring for the little girl Saturday when they were called to Le Bonheur.
There was little peace around the city of Memphis this weekend. Since Friday, flashing lights have been prevalent at multiple scenes after a violent weekend in the Bluff City.
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.
They pulled out all the stops at the University of Alabama Saturday, making a special day possible for one special little girl.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.
