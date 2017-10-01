Thousands turn out for 3-day Memphis Pride Fest

Thousands gathered this weekend for the single largest gathering for the LGBT community and its allies in the Mid-South.

For the first time, the Memphis Pride festival expanded its festivities from one day to three this year.

The fun kicked off Friday night with a dance party at the new Daisy Theater followed by the festival at Robert Church Park and parade Saturday on Beale Street.

It all wrapped up Sunday at Railgarten in Midtown.

Organizers call the turnout this year “phenomenal.”

“I have no words on how well this event went off and how many people came out in support and the postiveness, it was phenomenal,” said organizer Vanessa Rodley. “I have no regrets, nothing I would change.”

At least 15,000 people attended the events this weekend.

