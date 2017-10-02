Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol ruled out for preseason opener

The Memphis Grizzlies open the preseason Monday night at FedExForum, but Grizzlies center Marc Gasol will not be in action.

Gasol is still nursing a high ankle sprain he suffered this summer playing in Spain.

He's been limited in practice and did not play for the Grizzlies during their scrimmage on Saturday.

After the scrimmage, Gasol ruled himself as doubtful for Monday night's preseason opener against Orlando.

He says while he's in no rush to get back, he does expect be ready for the season opener against New Orleans on October 18th.

"Still doing all the little things we're supposed to do in order to be back,” Gasol said.”We don't want to go back at 75 percent or 80 percent. We want to go back at a 100."

"He had a long summer of play,” said Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale. “Some knick-knacks here and there. I'd rather just make sure we preserve him a little bit more and bring him along so he's feeling great by the regular season."

Newly acquired guard Ben McLemore has also been ruled out with a right foot injury, and rookie Ivan Rabb is questionable with a left ankle injury.

