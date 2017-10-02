Native Memphian coaches pro triathletes and can help you get faster, too

Matthew Rose, founder and head coach of Dynamo Multisport comes from a family of high achievers.

So you might be surprised to hear the highly regarded coach, son of the late Memphis business legend Mike Rose, talking enthusiastically about failure.

“This is a quote by Samuel Beckett,” Rose told the Memphis Rotary Club as he displayed the Irish writer’s words on a large screen at Clayborn Temple.

“Try again. Fail again. Fail better."

Failure?

This is the son who grew up in Memphis watching his father rise to the highest heights of dynamic business leadership as Chairman and CEO of First Horizon National Corporation, Gaylord Entertainment, and Promus Hotel Corporation just to name a few companies that grew with the elder Rose’s Midas touch.

Matthew witnessed his father’s unleash significant philanthropic gifts that established the Michael D. Rose Theatre-Lecture Hall at the center of the University of Memphis campus and a massive soccer complex bearing his name near Germantown, just to name a couple Mike Rose blessings on Memphis.

Yet the younger Rose harps on failure.

“Every high performer, no matter how good, always has failures. I think all of us would acknowledge that probably the biggest teacher in the world is failure. It’s adversity. That’s where we grow,” Rose said.

“That’s one of the things my father taught me going through life in formative years and what he taught me starting up Dynamo Multisport,” Rose told Rotarians.

Atlanta based Dynamo, launched in 2007, focuses primarily on working with triathletes to deliver peak performances in the swimming, biking, running events of all distances. Dynamo welcomes beginners who want to learn how to prepare for a first 5K as well as elite athletes who aspire to performance on the world stage and everyone in between.

“So a broad spectrum of people, all sorts of different capabilities,” Rose said of his customer base.

Rose shared the dramatic ups and downs of two professional triathletes who train under the Dynamo Multisport tent: Haley Churra and Sarah True.

Rose said, "Triathletes don’t make a load of money. Where they make most of their money is in events. They get pay-outs from the events themselves based on their placing but their sponsors will follow up with performance based incentives."

Rose first told the story of Churra, who went cycling in the Georgia mountains in September 2015, three weeks before the Iron Man World Championships

She was hit by a car on her training ride, t-boned by an older couple driving a Toyota Prius. Nothing was broken but Haley's injuries shut down her running and biking for six months.

"She water jogged. She swam. There were a lot of tears. A lot of lifting up," Rose said. "It was the biggest, most acute instance of adversity she’d ever faced in her entire life. She never knew if she’d be able to do the same things that she used to do as well."

But clearly, Churra has the heart of a champion. Her injuries limited her races to only three events in 2016. Rose revealed she's placed in the top three in all her 2017 events that feature two overall victories, including the prestigious Iron man event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in June.

Rose showed pictures of another one of Dynamo Multisport’s professional stars, Sarah True, who placed 4th in the women’s triathlon at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Expected to be a medal contender in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Sarah had a major heartbreak coming out of the water transitioning from swimming to cycling. Her legs started cramping.

“It’s so acute, it’s so painful, she literally can’t turn the pedals,“ Rose said of Sarah’s stunning struggle. “This is one of the fittest human beings on earth. She can’t turn the pedal over because she’s in such pain. Worse yet it’s playing out on live television as millions of people around the world watch the games on NBC."

After recovering from the disappointment in Rio, Rose said Sarah made a strategic move. Just this past May, she switched events. Instead of focusing on the Olympic distance triathlon (0.93 mile swim/ 25 mile bike/ 6.2 mile run), Sarah decided to increase her challenge dramatically by attempting to compete in the event known as the Half Iron Man ( 1.2 mile swim/ 56 mile bike/ 13.1 mile run).

Rose says planning Sarah’s training was the easy part of her comeback after Rio.

“Managing the stress, it’s walking through adversity,” Rose said was the far more difficult task. “Being there for someone through adversity, lifting them up when they need to be lifted up, challenging them when they need to be challenged, being true and authentic to them when they need to hear the truth.".

But all the work has paid off for Sarah as well.

On the Sunday before Rose’s talk in Memphis, Sarah won her first Half Iron man event in Augusta, GA.

“These are resilient, resilient women,” Rose said of his professional stars who have indeed suffered their share of failure on the road to victory.

