Public records: Person of interest in Las Vegas mass shooting formerly lived in Memphis

Marilou Danley, a woman connected to the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 more, has a Memphis connection.

Danley, 62, used to live in Memphis, according to public records.

Danley was named as a person of interest in the shooting; she is now talking to police, but it's unclear what her connection to the shooting is.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Social media searches show Danley and Paddock were close to each other.

Authorities said Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel as a guest and fired from the 32nd floor across the street from the concert. Paddock is now dead.

The death toll makes it the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about Danley's ties to Memphis.

