1 killed in Marshall County crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Mississippi.

The crash happened Monday morning on Highway 78/Interstate 22 near Red Banks Road in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff's Department said one person died in the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

