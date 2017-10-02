Fake officer pulls over woman driving in Arkansas

An Arkansas woman said a man posing as a police officer pulled her over in St. Francis County.

The woman told investigators that a Dodge Charger pulled up behind her, turned on flashing blue lights, and forced her to pull over.

The woman stopped in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station on East Broadway Avenue. She said the fake officer was wearing a green colored shirt that read "St. Francis County undercover officer."

The fake officer told the woman there were reports of a man stopping women in the area, so he wanted to help make sure she got home safe.

That's when an unknown person started walking across the parking lot. The woman said the fake officer quickly changed his tone and told the woman she could leave.

St. Francis County Sheriff's Department said deputies activated a Be On the Look Out alert for the fake officer. They are also working to track down surveillance video from the area where the fake traffic stop took place.

