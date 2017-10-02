West TN nurse killed in Las Vegas shooting

A West Tennessee man was one of the people shot and killed at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

Sonny Melton was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his wife when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Melton's brother-in-law confirmed Sonny died from his injuries.

Melton was a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is working to learn more about Melton and how his family is coping with the tragic news.

The Las Vegas shooting took place as country music star Jason Aldean was performing. Authorities said the shooter, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the crowd from a hotel room window.

Paddock was found dead in the hotel room on the 32 floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

County commissioner Steve Sisolak sets up GoFundMe for Las Vegas victims. Click here if you'd like to donate.

