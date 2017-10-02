Study reveals best places in Tennessee to raise a family

More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
Marilou Danley, a woman connected to the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 more, has a Memphis connection.More >>
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long, I am wearing different pink ties sent me for my pink tie campaign to raise awareness not only to breast cancer, but breast cancer research that is happening right now in Memphis.More >>
A West Tennessee man was one of the people shot and killed at a country music concert in Las Vegas.More >>
An Arkansas woman said a man posing as a police officer pulled her over in Forrest City.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate and current Lubbock resident was shot twice in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>
Police said there were no signs of forced entry and have not released the relationship between Dobbins and the shooter.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
