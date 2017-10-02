Study reveals best places in Tennessee to raise a family

With Tennessee boasting the fifth lowest cost of living in the nation and no tax on wages and salaries, the personal-finance website WalletHub identified the best places in the Volunteer State to raise a family.

The good news for Shelby County residents is that 5 of the top 11 areas are within Shelby County. Memphis, however, placed next-to-last at 57th.



To determine the most suitable places in Tennessee for families to put down roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared 58 cities in the state in 21 key areas, ranging from housing affordability to school-system quality to unemployment rate.



Raising a Family in Memphis (1=Best; 29=Avg.)

28th – % of Families with Children Aged 0 to 17

41st – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

53rd – High School Graduation Rate

52nd – Violent-Crime Rate

27th – Housing Affordability

54th – % of Families Living Below Poverty Level

28th – Unemployment Rate

56th – Divorce Rate

20th – Playgrounds per Capita

