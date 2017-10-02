Andrew Douglas wants your pink ties for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long, I am wearing different pink ties sent me for my pink tie campaign to raise awareness not only to breast cancer, but breast cancer research that is happening right now in Memphis.

Monday’s tie is from Tina Henlsey Wideman. She lives in Arlington and she is supporting my pink tie campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

I want to wear your tie! Please send one to me. I will wear it, mention your name and anyone else fighting or have fought breast cancer then I will send the tie back to you. You can donate to breast cancer research happening right now in Memphis through the American cancer society. You can click here to send a donation directly to the American Cancer Society.

