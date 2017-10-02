Elvis Presley's childhood home to be auctioned off

Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale.

Elvis's land and home in Tupelo (known collectively as Elvis Presley Heights) will be auctioned off on November 11, as well as some other legendary memorabilia.

The 16.5-acre property includes a house built by his father Vernon and uncle Vester.

Elvis and his mother Gladys lived at the home when Elvis was young.

In addition to the home, Elvis' 1957 pink Cadillac and a jewel-encrusted jumpsuit will be auctioned off.

Other items up for grabs include Whitney Houston's piano, furnitiure and gowns, personally owned items from John F. and Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe dresses, a Michael Jackson fedora, and the umbrella used by Julie Andrews in "Mary Poppins."

The land, located at 1330 Hankins Street in Tupelo, Mississippi, will be open for public viewing October 18-21.

The auction will be held online here.

