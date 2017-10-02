Former MPD officer detained with guns at White House evicted from Collierville apartment

Operators of a Collierville apartment complex have evicted a former Memphis Police officer who was detained last month at the White House with an arsenal of weapons.

Assistant Special Agent In Charge Ronald McCormick of the Secret Service's Memphis field office said The Madison at Schilling Farms,160 Madison Farms Lane, arranged and executed a writ of possession of the belongings of former Memphis Police officer Timothy Bates, 37. Bates lived on the grounds at 850 Schilling Farm Road, Apartment 104. A WMC Action News 5 crew shot video of Bates' televisions, furniture, fixtures and wall accessories piled in the parking lot outside his former apartment. A call to the apartment complex's management was not returned.

McCormick also confirmed Secret Service agents were on hand for the eviction "for investigative purposes," but not to take part in it. "Bates is still in Secret Service custody for mental evaluation, monitoring and the on-going investigation," McCormick said. "He has not been charged with a crime."

Uniformed Secret Service officers detained Bates at the White House on September 24. According to an Associated Press report, he told the officers he wanted to talk to government officials "...for advice on missing paychecks and how to get the dog chip out of my head." After Bates gave the officers permission to search his vehicle, they found nine firearms, including a Bushmaster assault rifle and a loaded AK-47. The AP report said Bates was "medically retired" from the Memphis Police force in 2013 and was "involuntarily committed for mental health reasons" in 2017.

A WMC Action News 5 review of Bates' police personnel file revealed he served in the department's Organized Crime Unit for 13 years. The file contained commendation letters for his investigative and drug enforcement work. It also contained five disciplinary reports, including reprimands for the improper handling of a suspect, violating the department's social media policy and abusing sick leave.

