Free home foreclosure clinic Wednesday at Central Library

Shelby County homeowners at risk of losing their homes to foreclosure can find help Wednesday at the Memphis Fair Housing Center foreclosure clinic.

The center will hold the clinic Wednesday, October 4, 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Avenue. U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD)-certified housing counselors will be available to discuss loan modifications, foreclosure prevention and other consumer protection options. The clinic is free, with no income restrictions and no RSVP required. Interested homeowners may call the Memphis Fair Housing Center at 901-432-HOME (4663).

The Memphis Fair Housing Center is a division of Memphis Area Legal Services, a non-profit legal advocacy firm.

