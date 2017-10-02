Safety top of mind at Mempho Music Festival

Many Mid-Southerners are asking about security at this weekend's music festival at Shelby Farms following the tragedy at a Las Vegas music festival.

The first ever Mempho Music Festival is this weekend at Shelby farms park, and organizers want to ensure everyone that safety will be a top priority.

"It does make you a little nervous, but it's just the way of the world these days. Things like that can happen," Stephanie Owen, who plans on attending the festival, said.

Somewhere between 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to attend a full lineup of music at the festival.

Shelby Farms says safety is top of mind. Mempho Music Festival and Shelby Farms released a joint statement Monday saying in part: "We want to assure all those who plan to attend the upcoming festival that we have extensive safety and security plans in place...In light of the events in Las Vegas, we're reviewing our plans to make sure we've taken every step to ensure visitor safety."

You can read the full statement below:

Memphis in May is no stranger to preparing for such an event.

"Having done this for 41 years, we've seen a lot of things that have happened. In the meantime, we've also made preparations for any eventuality," Robert Griffin, director of marketing for Memphis in May, said.

Every year, in addition to working with local law enforcement, Memphis in May partners with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and an outside risk assessment expert.

"This hasn't made us reevaluate them, but it makes us take a look at them again and go, 'yes, this is what we need to do,' or maybe we fine tune it," Griffin said.

Attendees at Mempho should expect to undergo extensive security screening at the gates.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.