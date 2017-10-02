Germantown couple survives Las Vegas mass shooting

A Germantown couple was in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival where a gunman open fired, killing 59 people and injuring another 527.

Alex Rasmussen and his wife Sarah were forced to think fast and act quickly.

"I was either going to get shot or I wasn't," Alex said.

He remembers the moment he realized the loud noises were gunshots.

"The next set of shots that rang out sounded like they were right behind you, at that point everyone just hit the ground," he said.

The couple quickly ran to escape the gunfire. The terrifying moments were captured on their Facebook live streaming video. Out of breath but calm, Alex can be heard encouraging his wife to keep running, to find safety.

"Come on, baby, we are not in the clear," he said in their Facebook live video. "There's like machine guns going off everywhere."

"I don't feel like I did something special to survive that. We just happened to be on the opposite side of where the guy was shooting," Alex said.

After making it to safety, and now back to Germantown, Alex is thankful to be back with family and describes himself as lucky.

"It was a surreal moment because all day you're just knowing like we are so lucky to get to do this, but also knowing we'll never forget what happened," Alex said.

In order to make it out of Vegas, the couple immediately booked a rental car and drove to Phoenix where they caught a flight back to Memphis.

Alex said he was able to stay so composed during the shooting because he was focused on survival and getting his wife to safety.

