Mid-Southerners return home from Las Vegas

Many Mid-Southerners are just making it back home after being in Vegas for work or vacation.

Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas shut down the city's international airport due to the proximity of the airport to the concert venue and the hotel, and passengers are still trickling in after the widespread delays.

Weary and grief stricken, travelers were met by anxious family members who were brought to tears holding their loved one in their arms again.

A Mid-South woman was one of the lucky concert goers who escaped Sunday's massacre at the Route 91 Festival unharmed. Memories were too raw for her to talk about it less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Other passengers on the Frontier flight described the sigh of relief shared by passengers on board as the plane took off.

A weekend away to celebrate a first wedding anniversary in Vegas, those memories now replaced by the night of horror for Lamaesha Moore.

"We started seeing police cars and ambulances. We just turned around and went in," Moore said.

Moore and her husband were on the Las Vegas Strip as shots rang out from the 32nd story of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

"We didn't have a clue, but as soon as we got to the room, we cut the TV on, and we saw breaking news, and we still didn't think it was that serious until our phones started blowing up," she said.

Calls and texts lit up the couple's phones from worried family and friends.

"It's scary to know that we were close to it because anything could have happened," Moore said. "I am just happy to be home. Just still praying for them. Just scary."

