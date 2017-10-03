Grizzlies welcome back Chalmers with preseason victory

The new look Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic at FedExForum in their preseason opener.

The Grizz are transitioning from what's worked so well for them over the last seven playoff years, the ground and pound with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, to an up tempo pace and space style more suitable to today's NBA.

The game turned into a 'Welcome back Rio' party. Mario Chalmers, who tore his Achilles with the Grizzlies two seasons ago, showed he's ready to hit the groove with no ill effects.

Chalmers lead all scores with 19 points in 24 minutes, going 7-10 from the field.

The Magic got strong play from Jonathan Simmons, the former Spur, with 9 points and 2 steals.

Grizx Forward Jarell Martin scored 16 points, looking like he wants spot on roster.

Grizzlies win 92-84.

After the game, Mario Chalmers spoke on his Memphis return.

"It's a longer game than I thought." Chalmers said. "I feel pretty good. My game is good. I'm just getting set to prepare for the season."

The Grizzlies, now 1-0 in the preseason, next play at the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday Night.

