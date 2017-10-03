Vols, Jones keep heads up despite lopsided loss to Georgia

It's definitely not fun to be the University of Tennessee head football coach right now, especially after the team you lead just got blasted at home by Georgia 41-0.

It was the Vols first shutout loss since 1994, and their first shutout loss at home since 1905.

The boo birds are definitely out in Knoxville.

Butch Jones, making an appearance in the Bluff City at the Touchdown Club of Memphis, did his best to keep the stiff upper lip.

"I just focus on football," Jones said. "Tennessee football. We've got a lot more we want to accomplish in recruiting and the season. We've got more to do, so I don't get involved in all that clutter and distraction."

Jones and the Vols are off this week.

Their next game will come against South Carolina on Oct. 14 at Neyland Stadium.

