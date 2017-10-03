Ferguson looks to rebound from worst game as a Tiger

The Memphis Tigers hit the practice field ready to forget the beating they took in Orlando over the weekend, 40-13 to UCF--much of it self inflicted.

The main one trying to erase the memory is quarterback Riley Ferguson, who had his worst outing in a U of M uniform with four turnovers-- three interceptions and a fumble.

"I can't go out and play like that, throwing interceptions and having fumbles." Ferguson said. "That will keep us from winning. I know I have to play better and having turnovers won't get it done."

It's a short turnaround for the Tigers. The U of M has only 3 working days to get ready for another road game at UConn on Friday night.

