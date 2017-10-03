Ferguson looks to rebound from worst game as a Tiger

The Memphis Tigers hit the practice field ready to forget the beating they took in Orlando over the weekend, 40-13 to UCF--much of it self inflicted.
The main one trying to erase the memory is quarterback Riley Ferguson, who had his worst outing in a U of M uniform with four turnovers-- three interceptions and a fumble.
"I can't go out and play like that, throwing interceptions and having fumbles." Ferguson said. "That will keep us from winning. I know I have to play better and having turnovers won't get it done."
It's a short turnaround for the Tigers. The U of M has only 3 working days to get ready for another road game at UConn on Friday night.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.