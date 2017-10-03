New updates from Las Vegas, Mid-South connections to the mass shooting, stepping up security at Shelby Farms for Mempho, Tom Petty dies

Good Tuesday morning!
We are covering the latest information out of Las Vegas...there has been some new information coming out in the overnight hours. We have our Felicia Bolton there live for us this morning. She was there when the shooting took place. She will report for us this morning. Watch her reports on #wmc5.
We are also talking about the Mid-South connections to the mass shooting in Vegas. There was a Germantown couple at the Jason Aldean concert when shots rang out. They survived but a West Tennessee nurse from Paris, Tennessee died in that shooting. We'll talk about the Memphis and Mid-South connections this morning.
We're also looking back at a Rock 'n Roll legend this morning. After conflicting reports yesterday, this morning we know Tom Petty has indeed died.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the Mempho music festival this weekend. Shelby Farms Park has responded and wants to reassure everyone that their security is extensive. We'll explain what to expect if you plan to go.
The Equifax breach just got even larger. The company now says an additional 2 1/2 million Americans may have been affected.We'll explain the latest from the company.
Some clouds today with highs in the mid 80s..lows in the mid 60s. Details on the day, the week and the weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
WMC anchor safe in Las Vegas
Vigil held for 12-year-old boy shot, killed in Hyde Park
2 on-board US Navy jet as it crashed near TN state line
Vigil held for West TN nurse killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
Matthew Rose, founder and head coach of Dynamo Multisport comes from a family of high achievers.More >>
An Arkansas woman said a man posing as a police officer pulled her over in Forrest City.More >>
Many Mid-Southerners are just making it back home after being in Vegas for work or vacation.More >>
A Germantown couple was in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival where a gunman open fired, killing 59 people and injuring another 527.More >>
An 18-year-old shot and killed a 12-year-old after his sister refused to make the 18-year-old some food, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.More >>
