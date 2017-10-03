Musician in middle of Vegas massacre has change of heart on gun control

A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.

Caleb Keeter, a guitarist in the Josh Abbott Band, took to Twitter to describe how the experience has changed him.

"I've been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was," he wrote.

Keeter went on to explain how members of his crew had legal firearms on their bus, but could not reach them.

He said her wrote his parents and significant other a goodbye note and living will because he didn't think he would survive the night.

"We need gun control RIGHT. NOW."

He said he and his bandmates are fortunate to be alive and not seriously wounded in the incident.

Despite the incident, Keeter said he will not live his life in fear and he and his band will regroup and get back to playing music.

