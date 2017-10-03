Legendary Memphis wrestling commentator Lance Russell dies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Legendary Memphis wrestling commentator Lance Russell dies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Lance Russell (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning.

Russell was a wrestling announcer in Memphis for decades, calling matches alongside Dave Brown at WMC Action News 5.

Jerry Lawler shared his condolences on his Twitter.

Russell was 91.

