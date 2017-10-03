Child dies in Benton County bus crash

A child is dead after a bus crashed in Ashland, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning.More >>
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.More >>
There are great deals to be had in the month of October. Shopping experts have researched the five best things to purchase this month.More >>
Matthew Rose, founder and head coach of Dynamo Multisport comes from a family of high achievers.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
