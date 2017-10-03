Child dies in Benton County bus crash

A child is dead after a bus crashed in Ashland, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning.

The bus crashed into another car outside Ashland Elementary near 8 a.m.

Three children were involved in the crash. One child was killed. Another was taken to Le Bonheur Children's hospital. The other child's injuries are unknown. The driver is OK.

The children were all students at Ashland Middle School.

It's unknown if anyone will face charges.

