Food and supply drive to benefit local youth center

When there is a need in the Memphis community, local organizer Chantel Jordan does her part to help. Next month, Jordan will present the 3rd annual Food and Supply Drive benefiting the Vance Avenue Youth Development Center.

For the past 23 years, the center has helped underprivileged children and youth by providing core academic studies, decision-making, alcohol and drug prevention programs, and a guide to healthy living.

The center keeps their doors open to children from low-income households throughout the City of Memphis and surrounding counties.

Join organizers Saturday, October 21, 2017 in the parking lot of the Trolley Station Shopping Plaza, 2697 South Perkins Road, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Throughout the day members of the Strictly Vettes and Camaro Car Clubs will entertain with a mini-car show.

For more information, contact Chantel Jordan at 901-628-6745.

