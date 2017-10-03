World sends condolences following death of Lance Russell - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

World sends condolences following death of Lance Russell

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Lance Russell (right) interviewing Jerry Lawler (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Lance Russell (right) interviewing Jerry Lawler (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The wrestling world lost one of its biggest stars Tuesday. Lance Russell, the legendary commentator, died at the age of 91.

Russell made a huge impact on wrestling, Memphis, and more. The many people he influenced during his life, took time to remember him on social media. Below you'll see there condolences:

