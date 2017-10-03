World sends condolences following death of Lance Russell

The wrestling world lost one of its biggest stars Tuesday. Lance Russell, the legendary commentator, died at the age of 91.

Russell made a huge impact on wrestling, Memphis, and more. The many people he influenced during his life, took time to remember him on social media. Below you'll see there condolences:

My lifetime friend, Lance Russell died early this morning. I cannot express how sad I am. He was responsible for my tv career success. pic.twitter.com/6jXV8OtEex — Dave Brown (@davebrown5555) October 3, 2017

My dear friend and greatest wrestling commentator ever, Lance Russell passed away this morning. I would have never been without him. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bD4AlK5dsF — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 3, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Lance Russell.I met him a few times and he was always a lovely gentleman.Having and hearing him call a few of my bouts in MCW in 2000 was a real treat. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 3, 2017

There are people far more qualified than I to pay tribute to @MemphisLance, but I must pay my respects. RIP #LanceRussell pic.twitter.com/gTKeYmA3Cz — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 3, 2017

My dear friend Lance Russell has passed. He aired my 1st show on WHBQ that later became BDO. I may not be here today without him. RIP! Bill — Bill Dance (@Bill_Dance1) October 3, 2017

WWE is saddened to learn that Lance Russell, the legendary voice of Memphis wrestling, has passed away at age 91. https://t.co/dHPzpWbqA7 — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017

I have a post up about the late, great Lance Russell at https://t.co/aR7HLHZXbr@JerryLawler @JRsBBQ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 3, 2017

An spectacular Play x Play Man was the great @MemphisLance - he called all the great ones for many years. #RIP pic.twitter.com/vM888PmkrJ — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) October 3, 2017

