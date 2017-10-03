TSA starts x-ray screening for carry on electronics at MEM

Part-time workers employed by the City of Memphis will be eligible for benefits.More >>
The U.S. coffee industry is currently valued at $48 billion; and with National Coffee Day celebrated just last week, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Best Coffee Cities in America.More >>
When there is a need in the Memphis community, local organizer Chantel Jordan does her part to help. Next month, Jordan will present the 3rd annual Food and Supply Drive benefiting the Vance Avenue Youth Development Center.More >>
The wrestling world lost one of its biggest stars Tuesday. Lance Russell, the legendary commentator, died at the age of 91.More >>
A judge has set a trial date for the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students last year.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
