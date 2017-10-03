TSA starts x-ray screening for carry on electronics at MEM

The Memphis International Airport (MEM) has added stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. With the new procedures, travelers are required to place electronics in large bins for X-ray screening in standard lanes.

The new procedure will consist of TSA officers asking travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry on bags and place them in an empty bin. With the new step, TSA officers will get a clear X-ray scanning.

With hopes to improve travel safety, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the decision earlier this year.

“TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security and we appreciate the cooperation of the traveling public in this endeavor,” said TSA Spokesman Mark Howell.

Once travelers arrive to the standard screening lanes, TSA officers will guide them through the new procedure. To make the process smoother, travelers are encouraged to pack neatly.

“The simple step of separating personal electronic items for screening allows TSA officers to more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats,” Howell said.

Individuals who travel using pre-check lanes will not be affected by the new security measure.

