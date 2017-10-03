Blytheville firefighters find person dead in burning minivan

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in Blytheville are investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning minivan.

Blytheville Police Capt. Scott Adams says it's not yet known whether the fire was accidental or if the death was a homicide. The Blytheville Courier News reports that the minivan was found burning Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Mike Carney says firefighters extinguished the blaze, then discovered a body in the backseat in the minivan. Carney says the van had likely been ablaze for seven to 10 minutes before authorities were notified.

Authorities have not yet identified the person found dead, and an autopsy will be conducted at the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Information from: Blytheville Courier News, http://www.couriernews.net

