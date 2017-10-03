Trial date set for Feb. 27 in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students last year.

Johnthony Walker faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide, in last November's crash in Chattanooga. Police have said Walker was speeding when the crash occurred. Walker's defense attorney has said he swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

Media report a Hamilton County judge on Tuesday set Feb. 27 as the date the trial will begin. That date was chosen after a conflict was found with Feb. 20, which the judge had originally selected.

Walker was driving 37 elementary students home when the bus left the curvy road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree, collapsing the roof.

