Study reveals best coffee cities in U.S.

The U.S. coffee industry is currently valued at $48 billion; and with National Coffee Day celebrated just last week, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Best Coffee Cities in America.

To determine the best local coffee scenes in America, WalletHub’s data crunchers compared the 100 largest cities across 14 key indicators of a strong coffee culture, including the number coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita; the average price per pack of coffee; and the percentage of coffee drinkers in each city.

As you might expect, Seattle (the home of Starbucks) leads the list. Two other cool-climate West Coast cities, Portland and San Francisco, place 2nd and 3rd.

Memphis placed 93rd in the list of The Highest Price of a Cappuccino. Only Fresno, Bakersfield, and Honolulu had lower cappuccino prices.

Top 10 Cities for Coffee Lovers:

Seattle, WA Portland, OR San Francisco, CA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Chicago, IL Denver, CO Boston, MA Washington, DC

Miami has the lowest average price for a pack of coffee, $3.43, which is 2.3 times lower than in Honolulu, the city with the highest at $7.87.

Fremont, California, has the highest average annual spending on coffee per household, $185.00, which is three times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at $61.29.

Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households that own a single-cup/pod-brewing coffee maker, 21.1 percent, which is 2.9 times higher than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the lowest at 7.3 percent.

New York has the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés (per square root of population), 1.0739, which is 45.5 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0236.

Portland, Oregon, has the most coffee and tea manufacturers (per square root of population), 0.0180, which is 36 times more than in Riverside and San Bernardino, California, the cities with the fewest at 0.0005.

