New benefits available for part-time Memphis employees

Part-time workers employed by the City of Memphis will be eligible for benefits.

Starting today, employees who have worked 20 hours or more per week for at least a year can apply for different programs. Some of the benefits include group accident coverage, cancer assistance, critical illness insurance, term life insurance, and individual disability insurance.

Employees can also be eligible for a $10,000 death benefit and have access to the city’s employee health clinic starting on Nov. 1.

Mayor Jim Strickland said employees are vital to keeping the city running.

“This is a major step toward showing them we mean it when we say that, and we plan to take even more steps in the future,” Strickland said.

In another step towards progressing the city, Memphis recently became the first municipality in the country to help full-time employees with student loan assistance.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.