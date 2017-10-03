Nordstrom Rack hosts grand opening in Memphis

Line outside Nordstrom Rack during the grand opening. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The day has finally arrived! After months of construction, Nordstrom Rack is finally open.

Memphis shoppers couldn't contain their excitement. They've been waiting for months for this grand opening to get their hands on designer fashions at deep discounts.

The new Memphis Nordstrom Rack grand opening was a party on Poplar Avenue that started at 2 a.m.

Complete with a DJ, free food, and giveaways, hundreds of shoppers lined the parking lot for the celebration.

“Any new shopping places is good for Memphis,” shopper Valisa Willingham said.

“Oh my God, it's so beautiful,” shopper Yammona Abuzahriyeh said. “It always has long lines, which I don't mind because it's worth it.”

Located next to Laurelwood Shopping Center, the new 33,000-square foot retail store is part of the new Poplar Commons.

Nordstrom Rack's new 65-member team cheered on the crowd as they made their way through the doors.

Alicia Moore recently relocated to Memphis from the Cincinnati area.

“Moving here we found out we were finally getting one, Memphis was getting with the times, it was pretty exciting,” Moore said.

There seemed to be something for everyone.

“I usually go shopping not knowing what specifically I want, but when I see it, I know it,” shopper Elbert Davis said.

Overall, shoppers said they were pleased with the way Nordstrom Rack laid out the welcome mat in Memphis.

“They didn't get too crazy and shove or push their way in, and I love that when people can be pleasant and be nice and just everybody can enjoy it and it can be a good time,” Moore said.

Other new stores are also coming to the area. Across from Nordstrom Rack is a construction site.

A new bookstore called Novel also just opened in the nearby Laurelwood Shopping Center.

The Poplar Commons location is Nordstrom Rack's second Tennessee location.

Nordstrom Rack started in Seattle in 1973. The store is the off-price division of Nordstrom, Inc. It offers Nordstrom merchandise at 30-70 percent off.

