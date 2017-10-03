Nordstrom Rack sets Memphis grand opening

Nordstrom Rack will open at Poplar Commons on Thursday, October 5.

The grand opening will start at 8 a.m. and culminate with the store's official opening at 9 a.m.

The grand opening will feature music, coffee, and breakfast treats. Customers can enter for a chance to win one of 20, $100 gift cards; one lucky customer will win a $1,000 shopping spree!

The Poplar Commons location will be Nordstrom Racks 2nd Tennessee location and 224th location in 40 states.

Nordstrom Rack started in Seattle in 1973. The store is the off-price division of Nordstrom, Inc. It offers Nordstrom merchandise at 30-70 percent off.

