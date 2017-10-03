Nordstrom Rack sets Memphis grand opening

Students are being kept inside Horn Lake schools after an escaped inmate from Coahoma County was spotted in the area, according to police.More >>
Students are being kept inside Horn Lake schools after an escaped inmate from Coahoma County was spotted in the area, according to police.More >>
A child is dead after a car crashed into a school bus Ashland, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning.More >>
A child is dead after a car crashed into a school bus Ashland, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning.More >>
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.More >>
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.More >>
The wrestling world lost one of its biggest stars Tuesday. Lance Russell, the legendary commentator, died at the age of 91.More >>
The wrestling world lost one of its biggest stars Tuesday. Lance Russell, the legendary commentator, died at the age of 91.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.More >>
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.More >>