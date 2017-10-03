Escaped inmate captured in Horn Lake

An escaped inmate from Coahoma County was captured in Horn Lake, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Marquis Stevenson, who was one of four inmates to escape from Coahoma County Jail in August, was captured around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Students were not allowed to leave Horn Lake schools Tuesday afternoon after Stevenson was spotted in the area.

The inmate was spotted in the DeSoto Village area near Goodman Road and Horn Lake Road where he got away from police. There are four schools in the area: Horn Lake Intermediate, Shadow Oaks Elementary, Horn Lake Elementary, and Horn Lake Middle.

At 3:18 p.m., DeSoto County Sheriff's Department gave the 'all clear' to Horn Lake schools, but it is unclear if deputies located the inmate.

DeSoto County Schools released the following statement on the matter:

The Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a fugitive in DeSoto Village. As a result, all walkers at all Horn Lake schools will be kept at school until we receive clearance, and all buses to DeSoto Village will be delayed until the situation is resolved. Car riders were at Horn Lake schools were dismissed at their regular time. Phone calls were sent to Horn Lake parents in advance and parents will be updated when we receive more information from the Horn Lake Police Department.

